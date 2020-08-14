University of Virginia to make adjustments to classrooms amid pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia students won’t attend in-person classes until September, but there’s still a lot going on behind the scenes on grounds to adapt to the new COVID-19 protocols.

Some of the classrooms have already gone through socially distanced renovations. Lecture halls that used to seat 200 students shoulder to shoulder will now be spaced out to seat just 40, and mask-wearing is required.

Professors will teach behind plastic shields. The goal of the new adjustments was to keep the educational experience as normal as possible.

“I hope that we’ll have some of our education, feel more like our education normally does, in a room, with other people, asking questions in person.”

Also, classrooms with window air conditioning will not be used because of the lack of good air quality and flow.