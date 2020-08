This year has come with one difficulty after another, but Girl Scouts is hoping to make 2020 a little sweeter.

The group announced the Toast-Yay! cookie on Tuesday, a french toast inspired cookie.

The cookie is shaped like a piece of toast and is dipped in icing.

If you’re worried about how you’ll get a hold of the new cookies, you’ll still be able to buy cookies online, but you’ll have to wait to try the new flavor until January.