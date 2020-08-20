Facebook to give $40 million to struggling Black-owned small businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping a small business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for many, so Facebook created a grant program offering $40 million to 10,000 Black-owned businesses.

Facebook announced it will award $4,000 grants which include $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in credit towards ads on its social media platform.

This program is part of Facebook’s commitment to invest $100 million this year to the Black community.

Black-owned business can apply for the grant if they fall under the following criteria:

They are a Black-owned, for-profit business

Have between 1 and 50 employees

Have been in business for more than a year

Have experiences challenges from the coronavirus pandemic

Plan to use the grant funds to support the business and the community

The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 31.

Click here to learn more.