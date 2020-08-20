Facebook to give $40 million to struggling Black-owned small businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping a small business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for many, so Facebook created a grant program offering $40 million to 10,000 Black-owned businesses.
Facebook announced it will award $4,000 grants which include $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in credit towards ads on its social media platform.
This program is part of Facebook’s commitment to invest $100 million this year to the Black community.
Black-owned business can apply for the grant if they fall under the following criteria:
- They are a Black-owned, for-profit business
- Have between 1 and 50 employees
- Have been in business for more than a year
- Have experiences challenges from the coronavirus pandemic
- Plan to use the grant funds to support the business and the community
The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 31.
Click here to learn more.