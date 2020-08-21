Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be ‘reimagined’ this year

NEW YORK – Snoopy will still fly high this Thanksgiving, but don’t expect the New York City parade to look the same.

Macy’s announced Friday that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be reimagined following the company’s “successful, safe and innovative production” of 4th of July fireworks.

Macy’s did not provide information on what the reimagined concept will look like yet.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while aspects of the parade will change, the goal is to carry on with one of the country’s most famous traditions.

“I think some is going to be virtual, it might be some small in-person pieces, spread-out pieces. It’s not going to look at all, of course, like what we are used to. But the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way,” said de Blasio.

Macy’s said there will be more information to come in the fall.