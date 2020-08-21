WATCH LIVE: Biden to speak during final night of 2020 Democratic National Convention

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the convention program starts at 9 p.m.
Thursday marks the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Joe Biden is set to make his case for his White House candidacy on the fourth and final night of the all-virtual event.
Biden will speak Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware, as he accepts the Democratic nomination in his third bid for the presidency.
Here is the full list of speakers and performers:
- Senator Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Performance by The Chicks
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Senator Tammy Duckworth
- Senator Chris Coons
- Performance by John Legend and Common
- Andrew Yang
- Michael Bloomberg
- Jon Meacham
- Dr. Vivek Murthy
- Representative Deb Haaland
- Secretaries of State Alex Padilla & Jocelyn Benson
- Former Vice President Joe Biden