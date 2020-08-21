76ºF

News

WATCH LIVE: Biden to speak during final night of 2020 Democratic National Convention

Tags: Politics, Joe Biden, Democratic National Convention
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands on stage after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands on stage after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the convention program starts at 9 p.m.

Thursday marks the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Joe Biden is set to make his case for his White House candidacy on the fourth and final night of the all-virtual event.

Biden will speak Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware, as he accepts the Democratic nomination in his third bid for the presidency.

Here is the full list of speakers and performers:

  • Senator Cory Booker
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Performance by The Chicks
  • Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • Senator Tammy Baldwin
  • Senator Tammy Duckworth
  • Senator Chris Coons
  • Performance by John Legend and Common
  • Andrew Yang
  • Michael Bloomberg
  • Jon Meacham
  • Dr. Vivek Murthy
  • Representative Deb Haaland
  • Secretaries of State Alex Padilla & Jocelyn Benson
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.