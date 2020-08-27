84ºF

WATCH: Texas meteorologist nearly hit by flash of electricity while covering Hurricane Laura

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

San Antonio KSAT12's meteorologist Justin Horne stepping away from a tree struck by lightning
San Antonio KSAT12's meteorologist Justin Horne stepping away from a tree struck by lightning (Graham Media)

Meteorologists and reporters often find themselves running towards stories that can be potentially dangerous, and hurricanes are no exception to that.

Early Thursday morning, KSAT’s Meteorologist Justin Horne, who works at our sister station in San Antonio, was reporting live when there was a flash of electricity behind him.

In the video below, you can see Horne reporting when there seems to be a large flash, either caused by lightning or a blown transformer.

Like a true professional, he pushed on and no one was hurt. Hats off to Justin and all of our other colleagues braving the elements to report on this historically dangerous hurricane, and stay safe!

