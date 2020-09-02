82ºF

News

Gov. Northam says Virginia will not follow federal guidance on teachers

Tags: Virginia, Politics, Education, Coronavirus, Health
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gesturers during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in granting the release of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, according to a report from the state's government watchdog agency that was initially withheld from the public. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gesturers during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in granting the release of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, according to a report from the state's government watchdog agency that was initially withheld from the public. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam says the Commonwealth is not following federal guidance on teachers.

The White House recently labeled teachers as essential workers, who need to return to the classroom even after potential exposure.

The governor says Virginia teachers should isolate while waiting for test results even if they are asymptomatic.

Northam will be in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon at a community event where school supplies and personal protective equipment will be handed out.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.