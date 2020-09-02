Gov. Northam says Virginia will not follow federal guidance on teachers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam says the Commonwealth is not following federal guidance on teachers.

The White House recently labeled teachers as essential workers, who need to return to the classroom even after potential exposure.

The governor says Virginia teachers should isolate while waiting for test results even if they are asymptomatic.

Northam will be in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon at a community event where school supplies and personal protective equipment will be handed out.