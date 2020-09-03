Kanye West to be removed from Virginia ballot, judge rules

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RICHMOND, Va. – Rapper Kanye West won’t appear on the Virginia ballot this Election Day, according to NBC 12.

NBC 12 reports that a Richmond Circuit Court Judge ruled that West will be removed from the Virginia ballot ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

This news comes just two days after a law firm with ties to prominent Democrats filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia.

The suit was filed on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy.

Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West’s 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots.