University of Virginia to limit home games to coaching staff, athletes’ family

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Only coaching staff and family of University of Virginia’s student-athletes will be allowed to attend home games, the university announced Friday.

The university says that current guidelines for sports venues, which only allow for less than 50% occupancy or 1,000 fans, were the reason behind the decision.

“We are excited that our student-athletes have the opportunity to return to competition soon, but unfortunately, we will have to do so without fans to start the season as we follow the state and local agency guidelines regarding the operation and capacity of our athletic venues,” said the university’s director of athletics, Carla Williams.

Williams urges fans to follow the university’s teams on social media, the school’s athletics website or on the ACC Network.