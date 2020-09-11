79ºF

WATCH: President Trump and the First Lady honor Flight 93 on 19th anniversary

The event started at 9:45 a.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand during the Pledge of Allegiance at a 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a Flight 93 National Memorial 19th Anniversary Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The National Park Service, along with the Families of Flight 93, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and National Park Foundation hosted the nineteenth-anniversary observance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Flight 93 was a domestic plane that was hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists who were on board.

The flight crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

