WATCH: President Trump and the First Lady honor Flight 93 on 19th anniversary

Published: September 11, 2020, 9:32 am Updated: September 11, 2020, 10:55 am

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a Flight 93 National Memorial 19th Anniversary Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Friday.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honor Flight 93 on 19th anniversary President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in a Flight 93 National Memorial 19th Anniversary Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Friday, September 11, 2020

The National Park Service, along with the Families of Flight 93, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and National Park Foundation hosted the nineteenth-anniversary observance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Flight 93 was a domestic plane that was hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists who were on board.

The flight crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.