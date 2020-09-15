64ºF

Multi-million settlement reached in Breonna Taylor lawsuit

Associated Press

Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, addresses the media in Louisville, Ky. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Five months after her daughter was shot to death by police, Palmer said she is trying to be patient while waiting to hear if the officers will be charged. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family.

A person who has seen the settlement says it would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

The person asked to not be identified because the settlement is not yet public.

Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests. The lawsuit alleged the police used flawed information to obtain a “no-knock” warrant to enter the Black woman’s apartment in March.

