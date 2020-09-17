Oregon firefighter returns to find home destroyed

With the yellow, smoky haze thick and stagnant around him, Don Tesdal walked between the familiar trees of the property he loved so much, the one he’d moved his kids to so they could experience a childhood in the woods, and turned on his camera.

“Here’s my neighbors that just built their deck,” he narrated. “Brand new deck. Wasn’t even two weeks old.”

The descriptions were needed. Tesdal’s home and Detroit, Oregon neighborhood were burned beyond recognition.

“Damn. Oh my gosh,” he continued, talking as he walked and filmed. “This is my house. This is all that’s left of my house.”

His home’s charred tin roof laid atop the pile of rubble. In an interview Tuesday, he described throwing hoses and sprinklers on top of it before his family fled late Monday night.

Tesdal, a state employee and volunteer firefighter with the Idanha-Detroit Fire District, had gotten a phone call from his chief.

“He said ‘Well, why don’t you go ahead and wake everybody up? Get your family out. Wake up the neighborhood, and I’d like you to get everybody out,’” Tesdal said. Using a bullhorn and a fire engine he’d driven home he alerted neighbors.