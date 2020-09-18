Love takes flight with nontraditional proposal

Things were kind of up in the air when Nicholas Reynolds and Hannah Robertson met at a Texas dance hall.

“I had actually gone to dance with another friend of mine that night,” Nicholas said. “While I was waiting on her to show up, Hannah actually came up to ask me to dance.”

It didn’t take long for these two to sweep each other off their feet.

Nicholas is a commercial pilot who just graduated from Texas A&M with an aerospace engineering degree in 2020. Hannah is in nursing major, who is set to graduate in 2021.

“The first time he took me flying, we’d been dating a month,” Hannah said. “He took me on a sunrise flight in College Station and we looked down on Kyle Field.”

The couple talked about marriage, but Hannah didn’t guess what idea took off in Nicholas' mind.