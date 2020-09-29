64ºF

Portland protesters clash with police, officers arrest 24

Associated Press

A Portland police officer pushes back protesters, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland. The protests, which began over the killing of George Floyd, often result frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Protesters and Portland police have clashed again in Oregon’s largest city and officials say 24 people were arrested.

The demonstration took place outside a police union building where police say the protesters late Monday hurled rocks, punched a police sergeant in the face and sprayed a chemical irritant at five officers.

Police said in a statement Friday say most protesters were detained on suspicion of interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.

The statement says protesters with makeshift shields gathered earlier in a park and officers seized shields. Portland has been gripped with protests for four months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

