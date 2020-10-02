64ºF

News

Joe Biden, wife test negative for coronavirus

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: National, Politics
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stops to speak to members of the media as he walks out of the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after pre-taping his speech for the Al Smith dinner. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stops to speak to members of the media as he walks out of the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after pre-taping his speech for the Al Smith dinner. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for coronavirus.

This comes after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide.

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: