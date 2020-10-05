WATCH LIVE: President Trump leaving hospital Monday night

PLEASE NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article before 6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump said Monday he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving care for COVID-19.

He tweeted, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”