WATCH LIVE: President Trump leaving hospital Monday night

Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed at 6:30 p.m.

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Trump says he's leaving Walter Reed to return to White House

President Donald Trump said Monday he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving care for COVID-19.

He tweeted, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

