Ex-officer charged with murder in George Floyd case released on $1 million bond

The former Minneapolis police officer who is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of George Floyd was released from jail, according to NBC News.

Derek Chauvin was released on a $1 million bond.

The 44-year-old faces both murder and manslaughter charges after video captured him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about 8 minutes during an arrest on May 25.

He is on a conditional release and is expected to appear in court in March 2021, according to his notice of release filed in court.