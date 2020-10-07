78ºF

Ex-officer charged with murder in George Floyd case released on $1 million bond

Derek Chauvin was released Wednesday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis
This May 31, 2020, file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested for the May 25 death of George Floyd. Chauvin is now facing multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were charged Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Washington County, Minn. They are each charged with six counts related to filing false tax returns dating back to the 2014 tax year, and three counts of failing to file returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Derek Chauvin is currently in custody in connection with Floyd's death. Prosecutors say Kellie Chauvin is not in custody. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File) (Hennepin County Sheriff)

The former Minneapolis police officer who is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of George Floyd was released from jail, according to NBC News.

Derek Chauvin was released on a $1 million bond.

The 44-year-old faces both murder and manslaughter charges after video captured him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about 8 minutes during an arrest on May 25.

He is on a conditional release and is expected to appear in court in March 2021, according to his notice of release filed in court.

