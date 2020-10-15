WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON – Thursday is expected to be the last day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Proceedings are expected to begin around 9 a.m.
Barrett will not be present, but other witnesses will be testifying about her.
