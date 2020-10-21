74ºF

Gov. Northam signs new criminal justice reform bills into law

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Politics, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - JUNE 04: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) speaks during a news conference on June 4, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Gov. Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to take down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has signed several new bills into law that will advance criminal justice reform.

According to a release from the governor’s office, those laws include:

  • House Bill 5098: Increasing the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin
  • House Bill 5072 / Senate Bill 5024: Allowing the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers.
  • House Bill 5062 / Senate Bill 5033: Restoring the practice of requiring judges to dismiss charges when both the prosecution and defense agree

