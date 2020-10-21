Gov. Northam signs new criminal justice reform bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has signed several new bills into law that will advance criminal justice reform.
According to a release from the governor’s office, those laws include:
- House Bill 5098: Increasing the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin
- House Bill 5072 / Senate Bill 5024: Allowing the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers.
- House Bill 5062 / Senate Bill 5033: Restoring the practice of requiring judges to dismiss charges when both the prosecution and defense agree