Flying fur: Hundreds of pets airlifted in Hawaii rescue flight

Hundreds of cats and dogs will soon be finding new homes after what’s being called one of the largest animal airlifts in U.S. history.

600 animals looking for homes arrived in the Northwest from Hawaii earlier this week as part of an effort to lower the number of strays on the islands.

Many will find their forever homes in the Spokane, Washington area. 70 cats arrived at Spokanimal Thursday and 10 dogs went to the Kootenai Humane Society.

With 2020 being a mild cat-tastrophe, shelters say now is the purrfect time to adopt.

“A lot of folks are now at home, they will be continuing to work from home for an extended period of time or forever, and as we know, animals give us a lot of comfort and companionship,” Dori Peck, director of Spokanimal, says.