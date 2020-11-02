36ºF

Think you have COVID-19? Here’s how you can still cast a ballot without going in person

WSLS 10 Staff

FILE - An election worker sorts vote-by-mail ballots at the Miami-Dade County Board of Elections in Doral, Fla., on Oct, 26, 2020. Television networks are adding experts in election law to their election night coverage teams so they're prepared to explain legal challenges or irregularities that come up during the vote. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
RICHMOND, Va. – If you think you might have COVID-19 before Election Day, you can still cast your ballot without going in person.

The Virginia Dept. of Elections says you may be eligible to vote with an Emergency Absentee Ballot.

You can use that if you miss the deadline due to a hospital emergency, like coronavirus or if a loved one dies.

Officials say as long as the emergency ballot comes back by the time polls close on Election Day, it will count.

