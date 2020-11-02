Think you have COVID-19? Here’s how you can still cast a ballot without going in person

RICHMOND, Va. – If you think you might have COVID-19 before Election Day, you can still cast your ballot without going in person.

The Virginia Dept. of Elections says you may be eligible to vote with an Emergency Absentee Ballot.

You can use that if you miss the deadline due to a hospital emergency, like coronavirus or if a loved one dies.

Officials say as long as the emergency ballot comes back by the time polls close on Election Day, it will count.