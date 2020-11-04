Nearly 60,000 people voted for Kanye West in the presidential race

It’s been two years since Kanye wrote ‘I Love Kanye,’ and he still hasn’t given up on himself — and neither have the nearly 60,000 people that voted for him in the presidential election.
KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
According to his Twitter account, this is the first time he’s ever voted.
Here’s how he fared, according to the Associated Press:
- Arkansas: 4040
- Colorado: 6,127
- Idaho: 3092 Iowa: 3,197
- Kentucky: 6,259
- Louisiana: 4,894
- Minnesota: 7654
- Mississippi: 3,117
- Oklahoma: 5,590
- Tennessee: 10,195
- Utah: 4,311
- Vermont: 1,255