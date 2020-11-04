68ºF

News

Nearly 60,000 people voted for Kanye West in the presidential race

Here’s a breakdown of how he fared in each state

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: National, Politics, Elections
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an Elector Oath backing West's candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an Elector Oath backing West's candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s been two years since Kanye wrote ‘I Love Kanye,’ and he still hasn’t given up on himself — and neither have the nearly 60,000 people that voted for him in the presidential election.

According to his Twitter account, this is the first time he’s ever voted.

Here’s how he fared, according to the Associated Press:

  • Arkansas: 4040
  • Colorado: 6,127
  • Idaho: 3092 Iowa: 3,197
  • Kentucky: 6,259
  • Louisiana: 4,894
  • Minnesota: 7654
  • Mississippi: 3,117
  • Oklahoma: 5,590
  • Tennessee: 10,195
  • Utah: 4,311
  • Vermont: 1,255

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: