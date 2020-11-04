Nearly 60,000 people voted for Kanye West in the presidential race

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s been two years since Kanye wrote ‘I Love Kanye,’ and he still hasn’t given up on himself — and neither have the nearly 60,000 people that voted for him in the presidential election.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

According to his Twitter account, this is the first time he’s ever voted.

Here’s how he fared, according to the Associated Press: