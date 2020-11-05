LIVE: Georgia Secretary of State to hold press conference

The Georgia Secretary of State is set to hold a news conference, as votes for Donald Trump and Joe Biden remain neck and neck in the state.

Results in the state have remained too close to call.

In Arizona, the Associated Press has called declared Biden the winner. However, NBC still says the state is too close to call.

Going by the Associated Press tally, if Biden wins Georgia, he would secure the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Per NBC’s count, if Biden wins Georgia, he would be one Electoral College vote short of the 270 he needs.