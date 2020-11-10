GREENE COUNTY, Va. – 131 animals are now getting the care they need after authorities seized them from a location in Greene County, Virginia on Friday.

The owner of the animals, Harold Johnson Jr., is still being investigated but will be facing charges, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities seize 131 animals in need of veterinarian care from Virginia property (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The animal control division of the Sheriff’s Office received several reports that Johnson Jr.'s animals weren’t being properly cared for. Investigators eventually obtained a search warrant related to the treatment and condition of the animals, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities with the Sheriff’s Office, along with a state licensed veterinarian, went to the location in Dyke, Virginia on Friday and executed the search warrant.

The veterinarian determined that all of the animals on the property needed veterinarian care and needed to be seized. according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They seized a total of 131 animals, including chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea hens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and dogs.

A handful of local organizations and their volunteers helped with this case, and the Sheriff’s Office extended its gratitude to Southern HosPETality LLC., Feel Better Farm, Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge and Hopes Equine Legacy.