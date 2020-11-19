Revised Virginia state budget restricts evictions, stops utility shutoffs

A new plan is in place to help Virginians suffering economically from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a revised state budget that restricts evictions and prohibits utilities from cutting off power, water and gas through the end of the current state of emergency.

The new rules go into effect immidiately.

Landlords are now required to serve tenants who don’t pay their rent with a written notice informing them of the state’s rent relief program, which covers back rent.

A landlord is allowed to proceed with an eviction only if the tenant refused to apply or cooperate with a landlord’s effort to apply on their behalf.

Starting Jan. 1, landlords will be allowed to proceed with an eviction if the tenant is denied aid, the program runs out of money or it takes the state longer than 14 days to make a payment.