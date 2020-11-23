47ºF

Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

Scott Kauffman, Associated Press

WAGGA WAGGA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: Ice buckets are seen by the team beaches as temperatures soar during the 2016 AFL NAB Challenge match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and the Collingwood Magpies at Robertson Oval on March 5, 2016 in Wagga Wagga, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
YONKERS, N.Y. – The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37. The organization announced that Pat Quinn died Sunday.

He helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Quinn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013. The organization said that in 2014, he helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, where participants were dared to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over their head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation.

Thousands participated and videos received millions of views.

