Utah man shares a mountaintop letter of hope from hospice

SANDY, Utah – It has been hard to find hope and inspiration in the pandemic, but somebody might just stumble across some if the person is lucky enough to find a special letter written by a Utah man living on borrowed time.

Brandon Lingwall — who has multiple sclerosis, is in a wheelchair and is on hospice — says he figured he wasn’t the only one who could use a little positivity.

“Times right now are just horrible,” Lingwall says. “It’s like everything is just sad and people don’t need that. They need uplifting now, so that was kind of my intention — just to at least make some people happy.”

An idea came to him after a social worker connected to the hospice company suggested he write his personal story.

They soon came up with a plan for Lingwall to pen a letter and the social worker and her friends would hike it up to one of Lingwall’s favorite places — Sunset Peak near Brighton Ski Resort — and leave it for others to find.

