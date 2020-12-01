Front-line workers can get free Starbucks throughout December

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Starting Tuesday, front-line workers will be able to get a free coffee at Starbucks throughout the month of December.

Anyone who identified as a front-line responder will be able to get a tall coffee, hot or iced, at no charge.

The company has also announced that it will donate $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support virtual mental health resources for front-line workers. Starbucks also plans to surprise 50,000 front-line workers with care packages and Starbucks gift cards this holiday season.

Front-line workers eligible for a free coffee include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers, hospital staff and active-duty military.