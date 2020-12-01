37ºF

Virginia state health official updates lawmakers on vaccine latest

Associated Press

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
RICHMOND, Va. – If federal regulators approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Virginia could begin receiving limited doses as early as mid-December.

That’s according to state epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake, who spoke with state lawmakers Monday.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots in what’s expected to be the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history will be in short supply. Peake outlined the phased approach Virginia plans to use to distribute the doses.

She expects health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff will be prioritized. However, a federal panel that will make those recommendations hasn’t yet issued its guidance.

