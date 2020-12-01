WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden introduces economic team

NewsWATCH: President-elect Joe Biden introduces economic teamHe, along with his nominees, spoke Tuesday afternoonPublished: December 1, 2020, 12:21 pmUpdated: December 1, 2020, 1:51 pmTags: National, PoliticsPresident-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive at an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)President-Elect Joe Biden introduced his economic team Tuesday. President-elect Joe Biden introduces his economic teamMeet the people President-elect Joe Biden has tapped to help lead our economy.Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Tuesday, December 1, 2020Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.