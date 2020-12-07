Donald Trump is the most tweeted about person of 2020

To those using or monitoring the social network, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn who was the most tweeted about person of 2020.

Twitter published its end of year recap on Monday.

These are most tweeted about people across the globe this year:

Donald Trump Joe Biden George Floyd Kobe Bryant Barack Obama BTS Narendra Modi Kanye West Elon Musk Kamala Harris

When it came to popular tweets, the same one received both the most likes and the most retweets.

The tweet from Chadwick Boseman’s account announcing the actor’s death had more than 7.6 million like and more than 3.1 million retweets.

That tweet is the most-liked tweet of all time.

On a slightly happier note, here’s a look at the most tweeted emojis of 2020.

Tweets from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, 2020 were used to compile the social networks different lists.