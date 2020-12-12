Police: 5 officers fired upon man fatally shot in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. – Police in Virginia say five officers fired upon an armed 79-year-old man after his wife reported that he was “making concerning statements.”

Prince William County police say in a statement that the man’s wife reported Thursday night that her husband had been suicidal.

Authorities say he was walking around outside by the time officers got to the couple’s Dumfries home.

A helicopter search later located the man as he was going back to the home.

Police met him near the front door and that’s when they shot him. Authorities say it wasn’t clear if the man fired. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.