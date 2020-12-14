VHSL says masks will not be required during games, practices

In an effort to clarify a previous statement made last week, VHSL has released a statement saying student-athletes will not be required to wear face masks during games and practices.

On Dec. 10, the VHSL announced that it was “requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)” — urging students and coaches to wear masks.

In the release sent out Monday morning, officials said the original statement was released under the impression that the governor’s order would include a provision. However, the governor’s most recent executive order stated that face masks “do not apply to individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”

“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”

The VHSL has now reversed its requirement for face masks during training and competition and is issuing new guidance in line with Executive Order 72 — face masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required.

In the release, officials said each school can use its discretion when it comes to safety measures within their athletic departments when it comes to face masks.