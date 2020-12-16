Dolly Parton saves life of 9-year-old costar, proving she’s a real-life angel

This image released by CBS shows Dolly Parton in a scene from her holiday special, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," airing Sunday, Dec. 6 on CBS. (CBS via AP)

When Dolly Parton’s not playing an angel in her new holiday movie, she’s playing one in real life.

We’re not talking about how Parton literally saved lives by helping to fund vaccine research — this time, we’re talking about how she pulled her 9-year-old costar to safety.

According to an interview with Inside Edition, Parton was on the set of her new Netflix holiday movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.”

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said ‘Go back to your beginning positions,’” Talia Hill, Parton’s costar, said in an interview with Inside Edition. “So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and somebody grabbed me and pulled me back — and it was Dolly Parton.”

According to Hill, Parton looked at her and said “Well, I am an angel, you know,” referencing her role as an angel in the movie.

The movie premiered on Netflix last month.