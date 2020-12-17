Atlantic City to auction spot to push demolish button on Trump casino

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JULY 30: The Trump Plaza ,which is scheduled to close, is viewed in Atlantic City on July 30, 2014 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Since January of 2014, four of Atlantic City's 11 casinos have announced plans to close, gone bankrupt or closed leaving thousands of residents without jobs. As neighboring cities open gambling businesses, fewer people are traveling to Atlantic City for visits to casinoes. Since 2006 Casino revenue in Atlantic City has fallen from $5.6 billion to $2.86 billion. Experts believe this is the biggest crisis Atlantic City has faced in its 36 year relationship with gambling. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

One of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos will be blown up next month, and for the right amount of money, you could be the one to press the button that brings it down.

The demolition of the former Trump Plaza casino will become a fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City that the mayor hopes will raise in excess of $1 million.

Opened in 1984, the casino was closed in 2014 and has fallen into such a state of disrepair that demolition work began earlier this year. The remainder of the structure will be dynamited on Jan. 29.