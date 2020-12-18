Virginia getting fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than originally expected

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun, and the few available doses are mostly going into the arms of health care workers and nursing home residents. But what about in January, February and March, when more shots are expected to become available? Who should get those doses? (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Virginia is now getting fewer doses of coronavirus vaccines than previously expected, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Health officials said they were notified of the shortage Thursday by Operation Warp Speed that Virginia would now be receiving around 370,650 doses from Moderna and Pfizer instead of the previously expected 480,000 doses.

Health care providers and people living in long-term care facilities are still top priority groups, according to VDH.

This week, the health department reports that 18 hospitals across the Commonwealth received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine over the past week and started dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline workers.

If approved by the FDA, health officials expect an order of 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive the week of Dec. 21.