Gov. Ralph Northam was joined by Kelly Sweet, PharmD, MSHA, Director of Pharmacy for the Bon Secours Health System on Dec. 14, 2020 as they received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will be visiting a long-term care facility in the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

Northam’s visit comes as residents and staff start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event is set to begin at 1 p.m.