Trump concedes to Biden, condemns ‘heinous attack’ on Capitol in new Twitter video

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden Thursday night in a video in which he also condemned his violent supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Trump marked his return to Twitter Thursday night by posting a new video, speaking directly to the nation after he was banned from the site for 12 hours.

[Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence]

Twitter temporarily suspended Trump from the platform after Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s posts containing false claims about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

In the video, Trump started by condemning the “heinous attack” on the U.S. Capitol.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” Trump said. “America is and must always be a nation of law and order.”

Though many in the mob who violently broke into the Capitol and clashed with law enforcement were Trump supporters, donning Trump hats, clothing and flags, Trump attempted to distance himself from the group.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay,” said Trump.

Trump also said now that Congress has certified the election results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.” Trump said focus now turns to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump continued.

Ending with an optimistic note to his supporters, Trump said, “…Our incredible journey is only just beginning.”