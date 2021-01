Participants in inaugural rehearsal evacuated due to fire near U.S. Capitol

Officials say evacuation at the inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat.

The fire is reportedly under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE, and no entry or exit into the Capitol Complex is permitted at this time.

People can move throughout the buildings but have been told to stay away from exterior windows and doors.

NBC News reports this was related to a fire at an encampment by people experiencing homelessness.