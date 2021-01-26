Target thanking its employees with $500+ coronavirus pandemic bonus

A major retailer is thanking its employees in a major way.

Target announced Monday that it’s “giving $500 bonuses to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and our headquarters and field-based offices.”

Not only that, all store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders, 12,000 in total, will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

These bonuses will be going to more than 375,000 employees, in what Target is calling an investment of more than $200 million.