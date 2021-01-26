WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam gives update on coronavirus in the commonwealth

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam outlined his plans to legalize marijuana and announced his intention to give teachers a raise Wednesday during an annual address to state lawmakers.

Gov. Northam is expected to give an update on coronavirus in the commonwealth at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 483,326 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

A total of 458,472 vaccines have been administered across Virginia as of Tuesday, with 64,381 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Tuesday’s total of 483,326 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 478,619 cases.

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,271,750 total testing encounters.