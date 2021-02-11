More than 50 cars collide on Texas highway causing “mass casualty incident”

Crews are responding to a “mass casualty incident” on a Texas highway in fort worth, where dozens of cars collided and left drivers trapped.

It happened this morning after overnight sleet turned roadways into sheets of ice.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says more than 50 cars were involved in the accident, including several 18-wheelers.

It’s not clear how many are hurt, but officials say there are several who are critically injured and some who are trapped in cars.

Firefighters are going car-to-car, looking for people in need of medical care.

Crews are dealing with slippery conditions and using anything they can — sand, salt and kitty litter — to melt the ice, as they triage patients injured in the crash.