President Biden will address the nation’s COVID-19 deaths on Monday night.

At 6 p.m., he’s scheduled to deliver remarks and then, at 6:15, there will be a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony for the roughly 500,000 lives lost in the United States.

In addition to the president, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in attendance for the ceremony.