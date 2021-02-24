WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Feb. 24 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on coronavirus in the commonwealth on Wednesday.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

He’s scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 568,946 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Wednesday’s news conference will be his 17th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Before Wednesday, Northam gave his last update on February 17.