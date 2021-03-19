Virginia extends cocktail-to-go bill until July 2022 to help restaurants, bars financially

People in Virginia will now be able to take alcoholic drinks to-go due to a bill that Gov. Ralph Northam signed Friday.

The bill, HB 1879, will allow people to buy alcoholic drinks from distilleries, restaurants and bars until July 1, 2022.

Northam said that he signed the bill with the purpose of helping Virginia restaurants and bars that have been hit hard financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia is part of more than 30 states that are letting restaurants and bars sell acholic drinks to-go.

“With the extension of cocktails to-go, Virginia hospitality businesses will continue to have a vital economic lifeline during the pandemic,” said the United States Distilled Spirits Council David Wojnar. “Virginia restaurants, bars and distilleries have been some of the hardest hit during COVID-19, and cocktails to-go have allowed many of them to survive. We thank Governor Northam for extending cocktails to-go and for supporting local businesses as they struggle to cope with the harsh economic impacts of the pandemic.”