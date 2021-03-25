photo
61º

News

General Mills or General Krills? Man says he found pieces of shrimp in Cinnamon Toast Crunch

General Mills says it was just, “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar,” according to Jensen Karp

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Oddities
Los Angeles writer and comedian Jensen Karp discovered shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, sparking debate with General Mills. Photo: Jensen Karp. (Courtesy of Jensen Karp on Twitter @JensenKarp)

General Mills or General Krills?

41-year-old Jensen Karp, a writer, podcaster and rapper, said he found shrimp tails and other mysterious items when he went to pour a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Karp, who is married to Danielle Fishell, best known for portraying Topanga on “Boy Meets World,” confronted General Mills on Twitter and the company offered to send him a replacement and investigate it further.

To Karp’s amazement, once General Mills looked into it, he was told that what he found was just, “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar.”

He responded to General Mill’s post with a picture of what appears to be cinnamon-coated shrimp tails and the company told Karp that they would review the shrimp pieces.

In case you think it’s fake, Karp has kept Twitter in the loop so that people wouldn’t think he staged the events or was “insane.”

He said when he went back to post more pictures of the bag he found a string inside and black items cooked onto the cinnamon squares.

He said that when his wife went to open the second bag of cereal in the family-pack box she found a piece of string that resembled dental floss inside the bag.

The crazy chain of events ended with Karp strapping his box of cereal to his car’s front seat and taking it to an area lab. He followed up with General Mills about the case and spoke with the police for a possible product tampering case.

While General Mills continues to deny that it happened at its facility, the company said it’s still investigating the matter.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: