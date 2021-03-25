General Mills or General Krills? Man says he found pieces of shrimp in Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Los Angeles writer and comedian Jensen Karp discovered shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, sparking debate with General Mills. Photo: Jensen Karp.

General Mills or General Krills?

41-year-old Jensen Karp, a writer, podcaster and rapper, said he found shrimp tails and other mysterious items when he went to pour a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Alright, I’m looping in @GeneralMills because I’m genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers. https://t.co/b3OtYyqLjG — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp, who is married to Danielle Fishell, best known for portraying Topanga on “Boy Meets World,” confronted General Mills on Twitter and the company offered to send him a replacement and investigate it further.

To Karp’s amazement, once General Mills looked into it, he was told that what he found was just, “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar.”

He responded to General Mill’s post with a picture of what appears to be cinnamon-coated shrimp tails and the company told Karp that they would review the shrimp pieces.

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

In case you think it’s fake, Karp has kept Twitter in the loop so that people wouldn’t think he staged the events or was “insane.”

Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Something regarding the stupid “Did he fake this?” take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only “viral” because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

He said when he went back to post more pictures of the bag he found a string inside and black items cooked onto the cinnamon squares.

He said that when his wife went to open the second bag of cereal in the family-pack box she found a piece of string that resembled dental floss inside the bag.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

The crazy chain of events ended with Karp strapping his box of cereal to his car’s front seat and taking it to an area lab. He followed up with General Mills about the case and spoke with the police for a possible product tampering case.

I can’t believe this in a real life, publicly traded company. pic.twitter.com/v5fAz2SSyM — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

While General Mills continues to deny that it happened at its facility, the company said it’s still investigating the matter.