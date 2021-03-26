Pepsi drops Peeps-flavored marshmallow cola

Need something to wash down all of that Easter candy? Take a look at Pepsi’s newest cola flavor.

The soda company’s latest flavor is a Peeps-flavored marshmallow cola and we don’t know how to feel about it.

The PEPSI x PEEPS drink will be sold in three-packs of 7.5-ounce mini cans and is described as “a delicious new beverage that combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor consumers love.”

The two companies are also launching a social media sweepstakes to go along with the new drink.

To enter, just post a photo on Twitter and Instagram and tag @PEPSI and use #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes. Winners will get a limited-edition three-pack of the new soda and ten grand prize winners will get a collector’s package of PEPSI X PEEPS.