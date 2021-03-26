Virginia declares March 26 as #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing

After several anti-Asian racist incidents in the previous weeks, Gov. Ralph Northam is asking Virginians to take part in the #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing on Friday.

Northam and a bipartisan group of 26 governors released a joint statement on Friday where they spoke out against the surge of violence against Asian American communities.

This release comes a week after the governor addressed the concerning rise in violence against Asian Americans after the mass shooting in Atlanta where six of the eight people killed were Asian women on March 16.

“The harassment, violence, and attacks against our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends, neighbors and community members must stop,” said Northam. “We have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are as Virginians, or as Americans. I call on Virginians to help end this dangerous rhetoric, fear and intimidation and condemn hate and bigotry in all its forms.”

In the upcoming weeks, the governor and members of the Northam Administration plan to travel throughout Virginia and talk with a diverse group of Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates, faith leaders, business owners, students, educators and frontline workers.

To learn more about the Virtual National Day of Action and Healing click here.