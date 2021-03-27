New York man hospitalized for COVID-19 for 2 months, returns home to empty apartment

After spending nearly two months in the hospital fighting COVID-19, an East Village man returned home to find nothing but his piano and pet tortoise inside, according to NBC New York.

The New York City NBC-affiliate reports that 60-year-old Rao Nagaoka was sent to the hospital on Jan. 27 with COVID-19 after someone found him on a floor crying out for help. Once he started to recover, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center to help him get the strength back in his legs.

When Nagaoka came back home on Wednesday the station reported that he found that his key no longer worked, and when he called the building’s superintendent all that was left inside his apartment was his piano and few other things.

“It’s like a nightmare, frankly, yeah,” he told NBC New York.

Ad

According to Barbara Corcoran, a part-owner of the building, Nagaoka’s apartment building had become a health hazard to other residents due to his poor health conditions. Corcoran added that his apartment was renovated to have a new stove and refrigerator.