You can get your COVID-19 vaccination card laminated for free at Office Depot

From now until July 25, Office Depot will laminate your card in store for free.

Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21 — Office Depot (@officedepot) March 25, 2021

Keeping your card safe could come in handy as certain vacation destinations and sports venues require proof of full vaccination.

Some businesses are also giving out free perks to people who can prove they’re fully vaccinated — you can even get a free doughnut every day from Krispy Kreme once you’re fully vaccinated.

The CDC recommends that you keep a photo of your vaccination card on your phone in case you lose it.